SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 59.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $274.41 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $239.41 and a 1 year high of $328.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $299.58 and its 200-day moving average is $304.38.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.