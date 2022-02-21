SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 179 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

NYSE IIPR opened at $183.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 80.69 and a current ratio of 80.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.17. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.91 and a 52-week high of $288.02. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.57%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IIPR shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.43.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.