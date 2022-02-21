SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 189 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,329 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 14,927 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 2.2% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 0.7% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,400 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.4% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 67,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,899,000. 42.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $74.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.10 and a 200-day moving average of $89.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $61.08 and a twelve month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. DZ Bank raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.96.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.