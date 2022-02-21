Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Purchased by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 15.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,191,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,070,113,000 after buying an additional 1,663,797 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Seagen by 543.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 956,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,432,000 after acquiring an additional 807,977 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 63.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,586,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,344,000 after purchasing an additional 615,925 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1,035.2% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 577,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,200,000 after purchasing an additional 526,768 shares during the period. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the second quarter valued at about $76,254,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $120.26 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of -65.01 and a beta of 0.77. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.00 and a 1 year high of $192.79.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). Seagen had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 45,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $6,756,448.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 301,444 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $48,330,516.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 406,789 shares of company stock valued at $63,582,891. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on SGEN shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Seagen from $201.00 to $142.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Seagen from $154.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Seagen from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Seagen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.14.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

