Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Sealed Air in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sealed Air’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.61 EPS.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). Sealed Air had a return on equity of 413.81% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.73.

Shares of SEE stock opened at $69.31 on Monday. Sealed Air has a 12 month low of $41.78 and a 12 month high of $70.37. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.17.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the third quarter worth $38,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 404.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

