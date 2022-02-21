Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.95-4.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.80-6.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.78 billion.Sealed Air also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.950-$4.150 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.73.

Shares of Sealed Air stock traded up $1.96 on Friday, reaching $69.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,696,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,081. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96. Sealed Air has a 1 year low of $41.78 and a 1 year high of $70.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). Sealed Air had a return on equity of 413.81% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sealed Air by 267.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,110,000 after purchasing an additional 652,353 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Sealed Air by 517.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 158,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,702,000 after purchasing an additional 132,932 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,001,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Sealed Air by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,201,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,067,000 after purchasing an additional 26,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 644,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,464,000 after acquiring an additional 23,652 shares during the period. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

