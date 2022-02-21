Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.950-$4.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.80 billion-$6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.77 billion.Sealed Air also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.95-4.15 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SEE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a market perform rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.73.

SEE traded up $1.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.31. 1,696,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,081. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96. Sealed Air has a 12-month low of $41.78 and a 12-month high of $70.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 413.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Sealed Air by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Sealed Air by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

