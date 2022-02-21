Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Capital One Financial Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capital One Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.82.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.29 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on COF. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $221.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.76.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $153.96 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.10. The company has a market cap of $65.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.59. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $116.67 and a 52-week high of $177.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,574,938,000 after purchasing an additional 274,233 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 27.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,419,000 after buying an additional 1,771,101 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,589,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,891,000 after buying an additional 112,981 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,836,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,750,000 after buying an additional 890,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 39.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,427,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,151,000 after buying an additional 1,538,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042 in the last ninety days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.94%.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

