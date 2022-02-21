SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Receives $39.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.40.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPNE. Truist Financial reduced their target price on SeaSpine from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. TheStreet downgraded SeaSpine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on SeaSpine in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in SeaSpine in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in SeaSpine by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in SeaSpine by 430.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of SeaSpine by 120,357.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPNE stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.47. 3,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,109. SeaSpine has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $22.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.30. The company has a market cap of $417.99 million, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.17.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.