Seedify.fund Market Cap Hits $160.16 Million (SFUND)

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One Seedify.fund coin can now be bought for approximately $6.53 or 0.00016655 BTC on exchanges. Seedify.fund has a total market capitalization of $160.16 million and approximately $3.89 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Seedify.fund has traded down 8.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00044516 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,724.63 or 0.06951071 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,136.66 or 0.99845441 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00049039 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00051931 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Seedify.fund Profile

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,533,229 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Seedify.fund Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seedify.fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seedify.fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

