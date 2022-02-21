Seer (SEER) to Release Earnings on Monday

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect Seer to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SEER opened at $12.80 on Monday. Seer has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $63.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.01. The company has a market cap of $789.86 million and a PE ratio of -9.28.

SEER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Seer from $46.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

In other news, CFO David R. Horn sold 2,944 shares of Seer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $51,225.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO David R. Horn sold 26,273 shares of Seer stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $532,290.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,517 in the last three months. 28.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEER. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Seer by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,059,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,168,000 after purchasing an additional 344,822 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seer by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,935,000 after purchasing an additional 24,823 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Seer by 28.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 666,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,847,000 after purchasing an additional 147,023 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Seer by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Seer by 222.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after buying an additional 115,025 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seer Company Profile

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

