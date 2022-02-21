Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) PT Lowered to $151.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Sempra Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $146.14.

SRE stock opened at $135.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.90 and a 200-day moving average of $130.54. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $114.66 and a 12-month high of $144.93.

In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $122,652.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $367,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,006,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 23.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,774,000 after purchasing an additional 11,326 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 210.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 148,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,673,000 after purchasing an additional 100,700 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,673,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,690,000 after purchasing an additional 34,540 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

