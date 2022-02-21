Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $146.14.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

NYSE SRE traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $135.51. 1,370,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,653,661. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.68. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $114.66 and a 12 month high of $144.93.

In related news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $367,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 23.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,774,000 after buying an additional 11,326 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 8.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 18.5% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 32,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 7.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,481,000 after buying an additional 6,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

