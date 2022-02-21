Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $146.14.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.
NYSE SRE traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $135.51. 1,370,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,653,661. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.68. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $114.66 and a 12 month high of $144.93.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 23.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,774,000 after buying an additional 11,326 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 8.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 18.5% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 32,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 7.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,481,000 after buying an additional 6,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.
About Sempra Energy
Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.
