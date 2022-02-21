Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $93.00 to $82.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SHAK. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Shake Shack from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Shake Shack from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Shake Shack from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $103.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.29.

SHAK stock opened at $72.07 on Friday. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $58.19 and a twelve month high of $130.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.61.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Shake Shack had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shake Shack will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Shake Shack by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,328,000 after buying an additional 66,899 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 1.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,108,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,640,000 after purchasing an additional 14,032 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,400,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 814,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,788,000 after buying an additional 228,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 691,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,889,000 after buying an additional 92,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

