ShareRing Market Capitalization Hits $47.40 Million (SHR)

ShareRing (CURRENCY:SHR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 21st. One ShareRing coin can currently be bought for $0.0241 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ShareRing has a total market capitalization of $47.40 million and $4.58 million worth of ShareRing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ShareRing has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003920 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00037724 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00107744 BTC.

ShareRing Profile

SHR is a coin. It launched on June 4th, 2018. ShareRing’s total supply is 6,434,460,140 coins and its circulating supply is 1,966,804,955 coins. ShareRing’s official Twitter account is @ShareRingGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ShareRing is https://reddit.com/r/ShareRing and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ShareRing is medium.com/ShareRing . The official website for ShareRing is sharering.network

According to CryptoCompare, “ShareRing is an online sharing platform that allows users to share things with each other without any kind of currency exchange fees. The ShareRing app allows users to find sharing services around them and to pay for them with a globally accepted token, ShareToken (SHR). ShareToken (SHR) is an Ethereum-based token used for all payments within the ShareRing ecosystem. “

