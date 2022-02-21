Shopify (TSE:SHO) Stock Rating Lowered by Roth Capital

Roth Capital cut shares of Shopify (TSE:SHO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair upgraded Shopify from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

