Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for musicMagpie (LON:MMAG)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of musicMagpie (LON:MMAG) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of MMAG stock opened at GBX 165.50 ($2.24) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 164.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 169.26. The company has a market capitalization of £178.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.72. musicMagpie has a twelve month low of GBX 159.50 ($2.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 202.50 ($2.74).

In related news, insider Martin Hellawell purchased 44,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.30) per share, with a total value of £74,990.40 ($101,475.51).

Musicmagpie plc engages in the online purchase and sale of second-hand technology products in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers smartphones, tablets, consoles, computers, CDs, DVDs, games, and books through its eCommerce platform. It sells its products through its online stores, musicMagpie.co.uk and Decluttr.com, and mobile application, as well as through third-party online channels.

