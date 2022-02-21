Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for STV Group (LON:STVG)

STV Group (LON:STVG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.36) target price on shares of STV Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of LON:STVG opened at GBX 345 ($4.67) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 346.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 352.82. The company has a market capitalization of £161.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01. STV Group has a 12-month low of GBX 315 ($4.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 385 ($5.21).

In other news, insider Paul Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 355 ($4.80) per share, with a total value of £17,750 ($24,018.94).

About STV Group

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Studios, and Other segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

