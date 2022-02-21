SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Price Target Lowered to $200.00 at Barclays

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

SITE has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $197.63.

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $165.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52 week low of $147.60 and a 52 week high of $260.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.09 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.05, for a total transaction of $3,380,021.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SITE. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.8% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,689,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $935,388,000 after purchasing an additional 125,823 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 19.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,796,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $642,680,000 after purchasing an additional 624,933 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,334,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,290,000 after purchasing an additional 164,726 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.2% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,210,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,409,000 after purchasing an additional 14,407 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,125,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,506,000 after purchasing an additional 34,262 shares during the period.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

