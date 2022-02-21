SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,418 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 17,725.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 31.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in STERIS by 7.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS in the second quarter worth about $29,709,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in STERIS by 1.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 129,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,776,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS in the second quarter worth about $440,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

STE stock opened at $226.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $232.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.22. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $170.36 and a 52-week high of $248.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.73 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.42.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. STERIS had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

In related news, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $604,786.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 1,891 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.10, for a total transaction of $442,683.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,491 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,469. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STERIS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.83.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.