SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,000 Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 4,254,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $234,156,000 after buying an additional 438,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nuance Communications by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,579,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $197,004,000 after purchasing an additional 9,180 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nuance Communications by 77.5% during the third quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,245,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,497 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in Nuance Communications by 1.7% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 3,184,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $175,268,000 after purchasing an additional 52,548 shares during the period. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Nuance Communications by 111.7% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,847,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,729 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nuance Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 5,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $313,494.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 163,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total value of $9,027,418.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,304,792 shares of company stock valued at $71,820,057. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUAN stock opened at $55.15 on Monday. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $55.55. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of -612.71 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.22 and a 200-day moving average of $55.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.14). Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $321.40 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

