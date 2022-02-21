SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Invests $134,000 in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CXW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,868,000 after purchasing an additional 186,221 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,814,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,170,000 after purchasing an additional 444,324 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,972,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,652,000 after purchasing an additional 45,044 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in CoreCivic during the second quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in CoreCivic by 19.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

NYSE:CXW opened at $9.87 on Monday. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $12.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average of $9.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.43 and a beta of 0.98.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a positive return on equity of 9.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

CoreCivic Profile

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.