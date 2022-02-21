SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Invests $251,000 in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 460,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after acquiring an additional 43,219 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,518,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000.

Get Jack Creek Investment alerts:

Shares of JCICU opened at $9.90 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.96. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.55.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCICU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Creek Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Creek Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.