SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 90 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 72.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,136 shares of company stock worth $2,403,276 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock opened at $228.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $104.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.45. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $303.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $259.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.09%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $295.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.40.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

