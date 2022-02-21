SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Receives $23.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

SLM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of SLM traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.04. 1,904,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,703,071. SLM has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.59.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. SLM had a return on equity of 57.49% and a net margin of 48.17%. The business had revenue of $367.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SLM will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.68%.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of SLM by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

