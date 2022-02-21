Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock Position Trimmed by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 777,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,176 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Snap were worth $57,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Snap by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,249,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,624,732,000 after buying an additional 12,004,573 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Snap by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,038,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,958,000 after buying an additional 3,833,307 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Snap by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,258,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,550,000 after buying an additional 664,769 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Snap by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,034,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,703,000 after buying an additional 3,515,300 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Snap by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,004,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,803,000 after buying an additional 170,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNAP opened at $38.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.74 billion, a PE ratio of -90.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.80. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.32 and a 12-month high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 43,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $1,747,342.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 63,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $2,536,012.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,254,850 shares of company stock valued at $48,492,710 over the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Snap from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $74.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.17.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

