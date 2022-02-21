Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Otonomo Technologies Ltd. is a provider of platform and marketplace for vehicle data and positioned at the epicenter of the data revolution in the automotive and mobility space. Otonomo Technologies Ltd., formerly known as Software Acquisition Group Inc. II, is based in HERZLIYA, ISRAEL. “

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on Software Acquisition Group Inc. II from $11.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

OTMO opened at $1.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.63. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $11.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II by 149.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 34,684 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the 2nd quarter worth $2,031,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the 2nd quarter worth $995,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the 2nd quarter worth $483,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

About Software Acquisition Group Inc. II

Software Acquisition Group Inc II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in software companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

