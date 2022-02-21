SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.01-1.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $730-750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $741.41 million.SolarWinds also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.010-$1.080 EPS.

SWI has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SolarWinds from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised SolarWinds from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut SolarWinds from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.50.

SolarWinds stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.55. 811,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,863. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.93. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. SolarWinds has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.84 million. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 10.87%. SolarWinds’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SolarWinds will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,955,184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,744,000 after acquiring an additional 954,151 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 367,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after acquiring an additional 163,007 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 215.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 126,938 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,977,000 after acquiring an additional 70,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $861,000. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

