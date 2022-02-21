Southern (NYSE:SO) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Southern (NYSE:SO) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.900-$0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Southern also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.500-$3.600 EPS.

SO stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.77. 9,113,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,054,927. The company has a market cap of $67.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.46 and its 200 day moving average is $65.17. Southern has a 12-month low of $56.69 and a 12-month high of $69.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Southern will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is 93.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. UBS Group lowered Southern from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Southern from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.00.

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $122,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $4,465,812.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,230 shares of company stock worth $5,524,512 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

