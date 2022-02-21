SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XBI. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 5,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 3,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $89.39 on Monday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $83.89 and a 52 week high of $161.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.98.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

