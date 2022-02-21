Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Stock Position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,973 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Dillard’s worth $8,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 61.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DDS stock opened at $243.69 on Monday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.06 and a 1-year high of $416.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.67.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DDS shares. UBS Group started coverage on Dillard’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Dillard’s from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.50.

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

