Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $9.53 Million Stock Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 393,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 76,855 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.10% of NiSource worth $9,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NI. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in NiSource by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in NiSource by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in NiSource by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in NiSource by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 13,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $28.45 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.89 and its 200 day moving average is $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.36. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.11 and a fifty-two week high of $30.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 83.19%.

NI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NiSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

