Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $9.93 Million Stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,613 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,697 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.16% of Columbia Sportswear worth $9,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 572,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,285,000 after acquiring an additional 295,892 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 907.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 225,920 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,222,000 after acquiring an additional 203,493 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,332,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,037,000 after acquiring an additional 195,058 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1,616.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 159,546 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,291,000 after acquiring an additional 150,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 843,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,939,000 after acquiring an additional 142,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COLM shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. CL King upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.14.

Shares of COLM opened at $96.38 on Monday. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $114.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.60. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 18.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.40%.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.