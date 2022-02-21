Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 167.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 56,104 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.15% of Power Integrations worth $8,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Power Integrations by 4.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Power Integrations by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,680,000 after purchasing an additional 9,064 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Power Integrations by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 237,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter worth $460,000. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $89.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 0.95. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $110.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.72.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 22.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 24.29%.

POWI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Susquehanna raised Power Integrations from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

In other Power Integrations news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $88,808.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $212,154.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,492 shares of company stock valued at $3,743,040. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

