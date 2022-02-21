Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Stock Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 343.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 247,899 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Unum Group worth $8,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNM. Founders Capital Management grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $28.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $31.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of analysts recently commented on UNM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.44.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

