Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 590 ($7.98) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 570 ($7.71) to GBX 600 ($8.12) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 610 ($8.25) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 600 ($8.12) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Standard Chartered presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 594.14 ($8.04).

LON:STAN opened at GBX 579.20 ($7.84) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £17.83 billion and a PE ratio of 13.05. Standard Chartered has a 52-week low of GBX 406.20 ($5.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 581.80 ($7.87). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 498.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 467.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. Standard Chartered’s payout ratio is presently 0.27%.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

