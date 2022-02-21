Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.350-$3.410 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $32.50 billion-$33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $32.63 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Starbucks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.14.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.34. The stock had a trading volume of 6,210,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,924,979. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $92.42 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.31. The company has a market cap of $107.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,030 shares of company stock worth $30,180,822 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $413,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.