Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Holdings Lifted by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,383,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,163,597 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 1.70% of Steel Dynamics worth $197,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 97.3% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 62.8% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 64.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $63.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $74.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.49.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.84 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 17.46%. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 104.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

