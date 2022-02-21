STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for STMicroelectronics’ FY2024 earnings at $3.65 EPS.
STM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. upped their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.56.
Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at $43.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.25. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $33.30 and a 52-week high of $52.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.46.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.26%.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,733,455 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $133,612,000 after buying an additional 1,492,053 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 393.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,530,679 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $75,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,355 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,627,021 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $177,289,000 after acquiring an additional 839,640 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 985.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 854,094 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $37,264,000 after acquiring an additional 775,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,451,000. Institutional investors own 3.43% of the company’s stock.
About STMicroelectronics
STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.
