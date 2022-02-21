Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Mizuho

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sunoco from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sunoco from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Sunoco from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sunoco from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Sunoco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.88.

Sunoco stock opened at $42.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.77. Sunoco has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $46.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.77.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.19). Sunoco had a return on equity of 69.71% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sunoco will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.71%.

In related news, Director Matthew S. Ramsey acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $93,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Sunoco by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunoco by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 31,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunoco by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunoco by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Sunoco by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 17.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

