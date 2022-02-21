SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,051 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,398,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,492,000 after acquiring an additional 153,311 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,233,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,017,000 after acquiring an additional 355,800 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 58,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STKL shares. TheStreet lowered shares of SunOpta from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. decreased their price target on shares of SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunOpta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SunOpta has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

STKL stock opened at $4.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $518.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. SunOpta Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $16.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.50.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

