SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) PT Lowered to $20.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cfra lowered SunPower from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James upgraded SunPower from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on SunPower from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group upgraded SunPower from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a hold rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of SunPower in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.87.

SunPower stock opened at $15.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.21. SunPower has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $39.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.03.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. SunPower had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 27.71%. The company had revenue of $384.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SunPower will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPWR. AtonRa Partners boosted its holdings in SunPower by 78.8% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 153,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after buying an additional 67,815 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,325,000 after purchasing an additional 67,257 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $299,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 153,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 61,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

