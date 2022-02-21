Susquehanna Bancshares Raises Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $125.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its target price upped by Susquehanna Bancshares from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a hold rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens upgraded Trade Desk to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.06.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $78.05 on Thursday. Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $114.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.74 and a 200-day moving average of $81.44. The company has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.93, a P/E/G ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The company had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $139,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 8,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $912,008.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,719 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,075. 10.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 21.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,373,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,783,739,000 after buying an additional 4,509,355 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 6.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 590,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,516,000 after purchasing an additional 35,165 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 86.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 32,488 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 4.3% in the third quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 105.3% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

