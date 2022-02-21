Susquehanna Bancshares Reiterates Buy Rating for Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a research note issued on Saturday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $44.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 104.08% from the company’s current price.

RUN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $77.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.11.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $21.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.46. Sunrun has a fifty-two week low of $20.77 and a fifty-two week high of $72.18.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $329,726.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 4,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $104,297.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,136 shares of company stock valued at $954,953 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RUN. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Sunrun by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sunrun by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in Sunrun by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 13,940 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Sunrun by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Sunrun by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,417 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.