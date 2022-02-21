SVB Leerink Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO)

SVB Leerink restated their outperform rating on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

Get Mereo BioPharma Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MREO opened at $1.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.00. Mereo BioPharma Group has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $4.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group by 974.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 39,971 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group by 192.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 63,643 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

About Mereo BioPharma Group

Mereo BioPharma Group Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics that aim to improve outcomes for oncology and rare diseases. Its portfolio include Etigilimab (MPH-313), Alvelestat (MPH-966), Setrusumab (BPS-804), Navicixizumab (OMP-305B83), Acumapimod (BCT-197), and Leflutrozole (BGS-649).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.