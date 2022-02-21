swisspartners Ltd. Invests $280,000 in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2,982.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,676,000 after acquiring an additional 36,836 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $677,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IDXX opened at $489.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $557.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $615.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.85, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $460.36 and a 1-year high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 102.84%. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total transaction of $127,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $671.83.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

