T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Holdings Trimmed by Sadoff Investment Management LLC

Sadoff Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 536,040 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 14,792 shares during the period. T-Mobile US makes up about 4.6% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $68,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.2% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 273,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,952,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 9.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 11,013 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,016 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 440.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,170,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $405,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,063 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth $1,191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

TMUS opened at $123.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.92. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $20.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TMUS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.76.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

