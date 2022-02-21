Tabcorp Holdings Limited Declares Dividend of $0.08 (OTCMKTS:TACBY)

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY) declared a dividend on Monday, February 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0825 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TACBY traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.49. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.32. Tabcorp has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $7.98.
About Tabcorp
