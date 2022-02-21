Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Acquired by swisspartners Ltd.

swisspartners Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 60.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,000 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Tapestry comprises 2.3% of swisspartners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. swisspartners Ltd.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Tapestry by 166.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,108,830 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $263,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445,584 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tapestry by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,954,950 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $183,137,000 after purchasing an additional 107,978 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Tapestry by 8.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,898,516 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $181,343,000 after purchasing an additional 379,303 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Tapestry by 5.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,867,910 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $180,210,000 after buying an additional 265,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Tapestry by 23.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,506,739 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $129,819,000 after buying an additional 668,769 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Tapestry from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Tapestry from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Argus raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.40.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $39.47 on Monday. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.37 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.61.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.15. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

