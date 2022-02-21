TD Securities Raises Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Price Target to C$7.00

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.75 to C$6.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.85.

Shares of Kelt Exploration stock opened at $4.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.64. Kelt Exploration has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $4.75.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources. It operates in the area of Grande Prairie in northwestern Alberta and Fort St. John in northeastern British Columbia. The company was founded on October 11, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

